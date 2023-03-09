Home Technology Apple announces music app for classical music lovers
With more than five million works and recordings and additional information from biographies to portraits, the classic app will be launched on March 28th. There are no additional costs for Apple Music subscribers.

Apple launches its own classical music app. Apple Music Classical is the name of the new platform that will be available in the store from March 28th and for subscribers of Apple Music can be used without additional costs. You can look forward to “the world‘s largest catalogue” with more than five million recordings and works “from new releases to celebrated masterpieces”, as the group stirred the advertising drum on Thursday.

In addition to curated playlists, you can search for specific recordings – for example by composer, conductor or catalog number. Biographies of the artists, guidelines for important works or high-resolution digital portraits of important composers are intended to complete the listening experience.

The app can already be pre-ordered in the store and will be downloaded automatically on the release date. The new offer starts worldwide – with the exceptions of China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan. These regions will follow later, it said.

