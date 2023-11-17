Apple App Store Awards 2023: Must-Use Apps for iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac Devices

The Apple App Store has officially announced the shortlist for the annual Apple App Store Awards for 2023. This year, there are 37 must-use and practical apps that have been recognized for their outstanding performance, creativity, and technical achievements across various categories.

The finalists cover a wide range of devices, including iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and Apple Arcade. The winners of the App Store Awards will be selected from this year’s shortlist and will be announced in the coming weeks.

The iPhone App of the Year finalists include apps like “AllTrails,” which helps users plan outdoor routes, “Duolingo – Learn Foreign Languages Quickly,” and “Flighty,” a travel app for seamless airport experiences.

For iPhone Game of the Year, finalists include Afterplace, Honkai Impact, and Vampire Survivors, offering vibrant animations and engaging gameplay experiences.

On the iPad side, the finalists for iPad App of the Year include apps like “Concept” for innovative painting tools, “DaVinci Resolve” for convenient video editing, and “Prêt-à-Makeup” for beauty lovers.

The iPad Game of the Year finalists include games like “Eggman’s Party,” “Lost in Play,” and “Pocket City 2,” offering visual storytelling, charming visual enjoyment, and creative gameplay experiences.

For Mac users, the Mac App of the Year finalists include “Linearity Curve,” “Photomator,” and “Portal,” while the Mac Game of the Year finalists include games like “ELEX II,” “Lies of P,” and “Return to Monkey Island.”

Additionally, the Apple Watch App of the Year finalists feature apps like “Planny,” “SmartGym,” and “Tide Guide,” offering users convenient and goal-oriented experiences on their wrists.

The Apple TV App of the Year finalists include “Bugsnax,” “FitOn,” and “MUBI,” delivering compelling experiences on the biggest screens in the home.

For Apple Arcade Game of the Year, finalists include Cityscapes, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and Stitch, offering endless entertainment with a purposeful twist and meditative effects.

Finally, the Cultural Impact Shortlist includes apps and games that aim to connect and celebrate diversity and wonder, such as “Balance,” “Endling,” “Finding Hannah,” “How to Say Goodbye,” “Pok Pok,” “Rebel Girls,” and more.

The winners of the 2023 Apple App Store Awards will be announced in the coming weeks, recognizing the best apps and games of the year across various categories and devices.

Share this: Facebook

X

