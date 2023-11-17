Home » Youthful Triumph at the 2023 Shenzhen Talent Carnival Night
Youthful Triumph at the 2023 Shenzhen Talent Carnival Night

Shenzhen Talent Carnival Night 2023 Concludes with ‘Youth Is Different’ Nanshan Weekend Music Festival

The 2023 Shenzhen Talent Carnival Night came to a thrilling close with the ‘Youth Is Different’ Nanshan Weekend Music Festival at the Shenzhen Talent Park. The event showcased over 10 musical compositions, featuring the passionate performances of young singers Su Wanyu, JINGJING, and Boosts Guawang.

The Nanshan Weekend Music Festival, which was part of Shenzhen’s inaugural Talent Carnival, drew a diverse crowd and provided a fulfilling conclusion to the vibrant youth story. The festival, which was themed ‘Youth Is Different’, ran from September 16th to mark the three-month event. The festival featured 18 groups of popular artists from the trendy music scene and presented eight unique concerts.

As a central district in the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen’s Nanshan district continues to enhance its brand event influence by cultivating refined musical events. The district also introduced inclusive cultural activities for the public, allowing everyone to partake in the rhythms of popular music and elevate the city’s cultural lifestyle through music.

The Nanshan Weekend Music Festival has stood out as a cultural welfare project initiated by the Nanshan district government for 14 consecutive years. It aims to direct high-quality cultural resources and services to grassroots levels, bridging the “last mile” of public cultural services.

The music festival was a collaborative effort between the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and Tencent Music’s QQ Music. It featured original trendy music from local youth and campus singers, injecting youthful vitality into the Nanshan district, an urban center of music.

The ‘Youth Is Different’ Nanshan Weekend Music Festival left a lasting impression on the audience, creating a vibrant and memorable experience for all who attended. This cultural event highlighted the importance of supporting and showcasing young talent and providing inclusive cultural activities for the public.

