Apple Arcade Announces New Game Lineup for August, Including a Mobile Version of Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Apple Arcade Reveals Lineup for August: Four New Games to Debut

Apple has recently unveiled the much-anticipated games that will be hitting its popular gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, this coming August. While the number of new releases may be relatively fewer than previous months, gamers can still expect an exciting lineup, including a title that aligns with the forthcoming Switch and VR releases.

Starting off the gaming extravaganza on August 8 is Nekograms+ from prestigious developer Hungry Sky. This game promises to offer players an immersive experience like never before. With stunning visuals and captivating gameplay, Nekograms+ is set to be a hit among gaming enthusiasts.

Following closely behind, on August 18, Cherrypick Games’ Kingdoms: Merge & Build will grace the Apple Arcade platform. This highly anticipated release is expected to garner attention for its unique gameplay mechanics and strategic elements. Gamers can brace themselves for a one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

Seebaa Inc.’s finity. will then make its debut on August 25, marking another exciting addition to the Apple Arcade library. With its sleek design and imaginative concept, finity. is sure to captivate gamers and leave them craving for more.

Lastly, Sega’s Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go will conclude the August lineup as it arrives on August 29. Samba de Amigo lovers will be delighted to know that this mobile version comes packed with exclusive features. Notably, it will include three songs that can only be found in the Apple Arcade version: PSY’s “DADDY,” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and Fitz and the Tantrums’ “The Walker.” This exclusive content is sure to enthrall fans and make the Apple Arcade version a must-play.

With such a diverse and exciting lineup, Apple Arcade has once again proven why it remains a popular choice for gamers seeking quality entertainment. As the summer comes to an end, these new releases are sure to provide endless hours of fun and adventure for Apple Arcade subscribers.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to explore these new Apple Arcade games this August. Will you be joining in on the gaming extravaganza?

