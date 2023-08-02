Roma Boxer Anthony Elmoety Wins Silver at European Championships

Fabio Grilli: Rising Young Boxer Anthony Elmoety Clinches Silver at European Championships

August 2, 2023 – Anthony Elmoety, the promising young boxer from Roma Boxe Torre Angela, has once again shown his prowess in the ring by claiming the silver medal at the European Championships. Elmoety, born in 2008, has been making waves in the boxing community with his remarkable performances.

A Remarkable Achievement

“There is a boxing champion, born in 2008, who is growing very well in Rome. After the results of 2022 – underlined the Capitoline councilor Andrea Catarci – last May he imposed himself in Montesilvano, becoming Italian champion. At the end of July, however, he flew to Romania and with an exceptional run he reached the final. He has only been defeated by an Armenian boxer, with over 200 fights behind him. His silver medal, therefore, is as good as a gold one,” stated Catarci.

A Rising Star

Anthony Elmoety, trained by his father Alessandro in the gym managed by his mother Roberta Viti, emerged victorious in the 48kg juniors category. This is not the first time Elmoety has achieved success. In 2022, he secured a similar result, earning himself another medal at the “Christmas of Rome” event.

Popular Gyms as Catalysts for Success

“Anthony is a hope of Roman boxing and also an important symbol of what popular gyms can do in a neighborhood that experiences so many difficulties like Torre Angela. There, like at Tufello, San Lorenzo, or Montagnola – underlined Catarci – they become points of reference for the growth of kids like Anthony himself, but also of many young people who come from complicated life stories,” emphasized Catarci. Popular gyms not only produce champions but also instill values such as respect, commitment, and discipline.

The Road Ahead

Following his victories at the Italian championship in Montesilvano and the European Championships in Plojesti, Romania, Elmoety is already setting his sights on the next milestone. “The next stage – father Alessandro explained to Romatoday – it will be a novelty: the world championships. They take place every two years, and Anthony has never participated in them before.” The upcoming world championships will be held in November, in Armenia. The community of Torre Angela and the Capital are eager to support and cheer on their promising young talent.