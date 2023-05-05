Home » Apple Arcade announces WHAT THE CAR? “” “Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate” and other 20 new works debut
Apple Arcade announces WHAT THE CAR? "" "Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate" and other 20 new works debut

Apple Arcade announces WHAT THE CAR? “” “Ninja Turtles Splintered Fate” and other 20 new works debut

Apple today launched 20 new games on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service that brings more than 200 games for unlimited play. New games include WHAT THE CAR? , TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all exclusively on Apple Arcade. This expansion of service content also includes popular games in the App Store, such as “Temple Run+”, “Playdead’s LIMBO+” and “PPKP+”, among others.

“Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of great games on a single gaming platform for our users to explore and enjoy,” said Alex Rofman, senior director of Apple Arcade. 20 new games to enjoy and share with friends and family.”

The official said that since its first launch in 2019, Apple Arcade has provided subscribers with many special premium content. This service has no ads, no in-app purchases, and strong user privacy protection features, bringing a fun and safe gaming experience to users of all ages. The service also offers weekly content updates and new game releases, available on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, and allows up to six family members to share all content with a single subscription by one person.

According to the official statement, from independent games to popular global game series, Apple Arcade has a variety of games developed by the world‘s best creators. The service features a wide range of mobile gaming options, from fast-paced action games and intense multiplayer competitions, to immersive adventure games, relaxing puzzle games, engaging sports games and more.

