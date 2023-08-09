Apple Arcade Launches Exciting New Games and Major Events in August

Apple Arcade Launches Four New Games in August

Apple Arcade, the popular gaming service from tech giant Apple, has announced the release of four new games in the month of August. Along with these new additions, the platform has also introduced numerous updates and major events to keep gamers entertained.

One of the highlights is the re-enactment of the classic SEGA rhythm game “Samba de Amigo: Go Shake the Party”. The game allows players to shake sandbells to the beat and includes popular music hits like “DADDY” by PSY (feat. CL), “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, and “The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums. With over 40 hits from various genres, this game promises to deliver an immersive rhythm game experience.

Another exciting addition is “Nekograms+”, a cute cat puzzle game developed by Hungry Sky. Players will have the task of finding the perfect spot for each adorable kitten to fall asleep. With charming and addictive gameplay, players can cuddle more than 15 different breeds of kittens and explore three meticulously crafted worlds.

“Kingdoms: Merge & Build” from Cherrypick Games is a puzzle game that combines adventure and kingdom building. Players will have to fuse unique items and gather resources to renovate buildings and landmarks. This game offers an intriguing story where players can solve mysteries and complete quests to restore a fallen kingdom to its former glory.

Lastly, “finity.”, developed by Seabaa, Inc., is a minimalist yet thoughtfully crafted 2D game that combines elements from classic puzzle games. It offers depth, complexity, and rewarding puzzle experiences inspired by chess, Tetris, and match-matching games.

In addition to these new releases, Apple Arcade also features popular titles like “Crossy Road: Climb the Tower”, “Jetpack Joyride 2”, and “Cooking Mama: Trendy Cooking”. Recently launched games like “TMNT Splintered Fate” and “Cityscapes: Sim Builder” are also gaining popularity among gamers.

Apple Arcade has also partnered with Tonka to release a special event called “Back-to-School Style Squad”. This event aims to encourage self-expression, creative confidence, and early education skills. Subscribers can check out the Recent Updates section on Apple Arcade to stay updated on their favorite games.

With these new games and ongoing events, Apple Arcade continues to provide a diverse and exciting gaming experience for its users.

