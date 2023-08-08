Apple Arcade Launches New Games and Major Events in August, Including SEGA’s Classic ‘Samba de Amigo: Go Shake the Party’ and Puzzle Games

Apple Arcade Launches New Games and Exciting Updates in August

In August of this year, Apple Arcade delighted gamers with the release of four new games and over 30 exciting updates and major events. Among the highlights was the re-enactment of the classic SEGA rhythm game “Samba de Amigo: Go Shake the Party”, the launch of a new puzzle game called Nekograms+, and the release of Kingdoms: Merge & Build, as well as the indie game finity., which combines the best features of several classic puzzle games.

One of the new games, “Nekograms+” developed by Hungry Sky, takes players on a wholesome and comforting adventure in a cute cat puzzle game. The objective is to find the ideal position for each adorable furry child and let the kitten fall asleep. With 120 charming and addictive levels, players can enjoy cuddling over 15 different breeds of kittens, explore three carefully crafted worlds, and indulge in a healing original soundtrack.

Another exciting addition to Apple Arcade is “Kingdoms: Merge & Build” by Cherrypick Games. This game offers a soothing puzzle game experience combined with kingdom-building elements in a rich adventure story. After a mysterious force destroys the kingdom in the absence of the king, Prince Edward and his friends step up to rebuild the land and save the people. Players can fuse unique items, collect resources, construct and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and solve mysteries to restore the fallen kingdom to its former glory.

“finity.” developed by Seabaa, Inc., is a minimal yet thoughtful 2D game that combines the best elements of classic puzzle games. Drawing inspiration from chess, Tetris, and match-matching games, players are treated to a reimagined puzzle experience that offers depth, complexity, and rewarding gameplay.

SEGA fans will be thrilled to see the contemporary remake of the classic rhythm game series, “Samba de Amigo: Go Shake the Party.” With the objective of shaking sandbells to the beat, this game includes popular songs from various genres and even features a “Story Mode.” Players can embark on an adventure to find music with Amigo while enjoying over 40 hits from world-renowned artists like PSY, Lady Gaga, and Fitz and the Tangrums.

In addition to these new games, Apple Arcade has also seen updates to popular titles such as Crossy Road: Climb the Tower, Jetpack Joyride 2, and Cooking Mama: Trendy Cooking. Furthermore, the subscription-based service has recently launched TMNT Splintered Fate, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Crayola Create and Play+, and My Little Pony. Apple Arcade has partnered with Tonka to offer a special “Back-to-School Style Squad” event, encouraging self-expression, creative confidence, and early education skills.

Subscribers of Apple Arcade can keep themselves updated on their favorite games by checking out the Recent Updates section of the platform. With an ever-growing library of games and exciting new releases, Apple Arcade continues to offer an immersive gaming experience for players of all ages and interests.

