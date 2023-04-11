According to Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent, Arcane’s second season won’t be out this year, until at least 2024.

In an interview with League of Legends anchor Guan Zeyuan, Laurent said there are several reasons why we won’t see the show this year. “I just watched the third episode of season two before my flight,” He said. “It’s not ready for two reasons. One, you want quality. We just don’t want to rush it. It takes time. So that’s a good reason. The reason it’s bad is, honestly, we don’t know the first Whether the first season will be successful, so we don’t start the second season until after that.

So, unfortunately, not this year.

This will be quite a blow to fans of Riot’s animated series, but it’s good to know that the company is focusing on the quality of Season 2 rather than just rushing it out.

