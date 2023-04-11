Home Technology Arcane Season 2 Won’t Come This Year – Arcane (Netflix) – Gamereactor
Technology

Arcane Season 2 Won’t Come This Year – Arcane (Netflix) – Gamereactor

by admin
Arcane Season 2 Won’t Come This Year – Arcane (Netflix) – Gamereactor

According to Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent, Arcane’s second season won’t be out this year, until at least 2024.

In an interview with League of Legends anchor Guan Zeyuan, Laurent said there are several reasons why we won’t see the show this year. “I just watched the third episode of season two before my flight,” He said. “It’s not ready for two reasons. One, you want quality. We just don’t want to rush it. It takes time. So that’s a good reason. The reason it’s bad is, honestly, we don’t know the first Whether the first season will be successful, so we don’t start the second season until after that.

So, unfortunately, not this year.

This will be quite a blow to fans of Riot’s animated series, but it’s good to know that the company is focusing on the quality of Season 2 rather than just rushing it out.

What would you like to see in Arcane Season 2?

See also  Unleash your computer potential!White Kingston FURY BEAST DDR4 RGB special edition memory unboxing evaluation sharing

You may also like

Locatable Android phones when turned off, what is...

[Cute and Lovely Generative AI]Stanford University ft. Google’s...

Redmi Note 11 Pro with 15 GB plan...

Powerful audio and video downloading and transcoding artifact...

China Plans Measures to Handle Generative AI Services

Counterfactuals: With complex mathematics to better recommendation algorithms

Google predicts that generative AI will help you...

Poe allows you to create chatbots, based on...

Tesla, a class action lawsuit arrives: employees exploit...

Redfall receives an interactive adventure

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy