Apple Arcade welcomes 20 new games to its catalog …

Apple presented today 20 new additions to its ai subscription service Apple Arcade gameswhich allows unlimited play of over 200 fun and quality titles.

Recall Apple Arcade offers games conceived and designed by some of the best developer studios in the world, ranging from “indie” titles to globally popular franchises. The extensive collection of mobile games includes fast-paced action games, fierce multiplayer competitions, lively adventures, relaxing puzzles and challenging sports titles.

Among today’s news are WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck e Cityscapes: Sim Builder, which can only be found in Apple Arcade. The service now also includes popular games from the App Store, such as Temple Run+, LIMBO+, PPKP+ and many others. Let’s find out all of them.

The complete list of new games on Apple Arcade