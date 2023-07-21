Apple Introduces Two New Natural-Sounding British Siri Voices in iOS 17

Title: Apple Introduces Two New British Siri Voices in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17

Subtitle: The new voices offer a more natural and cohesive experience

In a recent update, Apple has unveiled two new British voices for Siri in the beta version of iOS 17. The addition of these voices aims to enhance the user experience and provide a more natural and human-like interaction with the virtual assistant.

The two new British voices have been developed by Apple’s software engineers, who have successfully created voices that sound much more natural and cohesive compared to the previous options. This development signifies Apple’s continuous effort to improve Siri’s voice capabilities.

The voices have already garnered positive feedback among users, with many praising the clarity and overall quality. MacRumors reports that these voices will accompany the two existing options, offering English-speaking users greater variety and personalization in their Siri experience.

Although Siri still has ground to cover to catch up with competitors like Alexa and Google Assistant, Apple’s implementation of these new British voices demonstrates their commitment to enhancing the virtual assistant’s capabilities. This is a step towards a more advanced and intuitive Siri that can rival other voice assistants in the market.

Furthermore, with the arrival of iOS 17, Siri has gained several other noteworthy features. Siri can now read web pages with a simple voice command, providing users with a hands-free browsing experience. Additionally, the activation method for Siri has been modified. Instead of saying “Hey Siri,” users can now activate Siri simply by saying “Siri,” making it more convenient and accessible.

While the new Siri voices and functionalities are yet to be available for Spanish-speaking users, Apple’s dedication to enhancing Siri’s capabilities suggests that they may have more surprises in store, potentially unveiling new Spanish voices in the future.

What do you think about the new Siri voices? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Stay tuned for more updates on Siri’s developments.

Join the conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

