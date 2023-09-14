Apple iPhone 15 event prediction – Series 9, Ultra 2, USB-C & Co – technology sloth

0
In a few hours the Apple live stream will start promptly at 7 p.m., this time also on YouTube. I maintain the cherished tradition and diligently guess what we will be shown today. USB-C? Ultra? Titanium?
Of course the Apple Watch Series 9, a new Ultra 2, new USB-C AirPod cases and what about accessories?
It remains exciting…
The live stream on YouTube:
