Home » Apple iPhone 15 on the boil: the new smartphone overheats
Technology

Apple iPhone 15 on the boil: the new smartphone overheats

by admin
Apple iPhone 15 on the boil: the new smartphone overheats

It must be said that the fever for the children is ignited Apple iPhone 15. The new “best ever” smartphones heat up excessively during use, even without performing particularly demanding tasks. And the temperature outside reaches over 45 degrees. Far too many to hold. A hot smartphone, then. Apparently the iPhone 15 gets upset especially when it is charging. The problem appears to affect all four iPhone 15 models, but there are more numerous reports relating to the Pro Max.

Specialized media and even large US newspapers have been talking about it for days and the suspicion is that the defect could be intrinsic to the design of the Cupertino smartphone and to design and material choices that would limit the heat dissipation capacity.

The cause is not yet clear, but the overheating could be caused by a combination of changes in the chipset and chassis.

According to blogs and websites, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max overheat during routine operations such as shooting 4K videos or FaceTime video calls. Overheating would also be disconnected from the outside temperature.

Some even talk about the possibility of a recall because a software patch would probably only have the purpose of limiting the performance of the 3nm A17 Pro super chip which according to some sources would be the cause of the problem while other sources exonerate the processor. It is obvious that a recall for Apple would represent significant damage with repercussions on the value of the stock on the stock market.

See also  What enlightenment does the Web2 open world masterpiece "Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" have for Web3 games? | Dynamic Trends-The Most Influential Blockchain Media (Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency)

iPhone 15

The issue is much debated on the main social networks along with the fragility of the glass back panel.

Very interesting point Luca Figinione of the leading Italian mobile phone experts

iPhone 15 Pro Max overheats and other problems with new Apple products

And here you will find some useful links

Widespread iPhone 15 overheating reports, with temperatures as high as 116F

iPhone 15 Pro design once again blamed for causing some units to overheat

You may also like

Xbox Update: Important Changes for Captures and Game...

Quantum sensor is intended to measure the earth’s...

ITW 2023, the writer Sterling: “Climate change and...

NASA Reveals Celestial Body with Wide Ring, Stumps...

Best Xiaomi Smartphones | September 2023 • Techzilla

Fortnite: Epic Games lays off 830 employees and...

Rumors Surface about the Highly-Anticipated iPhone SE4: Big...

Digital360, half-yearly: revenues +80%, EBITDA +34%

Italian Tech Week 2023, from robots to space:...

CPU-Z Version 2.08 Introduces Support for AMD’s ‘Storm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy