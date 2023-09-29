Apple iPhone 15 on the boil: the new smartphone overheats

It must be said that the fever for the children is ignited Apple iPhone 15. The new “best ever” smartphones heat up excessively during use, even without performing particularly demanding tasks. And the temperature outside reaches over 45 degrees. Far too many to hold. A hot smartphone, then. Apparently the iPhone 15 gets upset especially when it is charging. The problem appears to affect all four iPhone 15 models, but there are more numerous reports relating to the Pro Max.

Specialized media and even large US newspapers have been talking about it for days and the suspicion is that the defect could be intrinsic to the design of the Cupertino smartphone and to design and material choices that would limit the heat dissipation capacity.

The cause is not yet clear, but the overheating could be caused by a combination of changes in the chipset and chassis.

According to blogs and websites, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max overheat during routine operations such as shooting 4K videos or FaceTime video calls. Overheating would also be disconnected from the outside temperature.

Some even talk about the possibility of a recall because a software patch would probably only have the purpose of limiting the performance of the 3nm A17 Pro super chip which according to some sources would be the cause of the problem while other sources exonerate the processor. It is obvious that a recall for Apple would represent significant damage with repercussions on the value of the stock on the stock market.

The issue is much debated on the main social networks along with the fragility of the glass back panel.

