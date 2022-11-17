Now more and more technology giants are rushing into the field of the metaverse, and according to market rumors, Apple, whose every move has attracted the attention of the market, will take the lead in 2023 with mixed reality helmet products and join the battle of the metaverse .

So how does HTC, which already has a place in the metaverse market, think of Apple, a latecomer? In this regard, Lin Junwu, general manager of HTC VIVERSE, believes that it is a good thing for any manufacturer to join this field. This will not only bring healthy competition in the industry, but also mean that the market potential of Metaverse is quite large. Furthermore, the addition of Apple is expected to drive the development of the overall Metaverse market by more than 10 times.

▲ Lin Junwu, general manager of HTC VIVERSE.(Source: Science and Technology News)

Lin Junwu pointed out that Meta’s investment drove the first wave of development of the Metaverse, and if Apple joins in the future, it is expected to drive more than ten times the development; but before Apple joins the Metaverse market, the overall supply chain, software, and platforms must be Get ready one by one, because this means that the metaverse is no longer just hardware products, but the emergence of the entire ecosystem.

Lin Junwu expects that the HTC VIVERSE software platform can be combined with different solutions in the future, so the VIVERSE platform created by HTC is a cross-vehicle solution.

But wouldn’t HTC be worried that Apple, which likes to customize the standards the most, will also customize a set of its own standards in the metaverse world?

Lin Junwu said that this part is actually difficult to predict, but judging from the past few examples, Apple is less and less self-defined standards, because in order to allow the overall ecosystem to develop, Apple should still embrace the mainstream. For example, standard HTML for web pages is also adopted by Apple, Apple is not creating its own set of standards.

Lin Junwu optimistically believes that Apple should not be able to create its own path in the field of the metaverse. After all, it is difficult and tiring for an ecosystem to grow from scratch. Although Apple is “big”, it must be as big as It is not easy to turn over the entire ecosystem, but will Apple set its own standards? We really have to wait until the day of publication to find out.

(First image source: Technology photo created by rawpixel.com – www.freepik.com)