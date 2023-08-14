Verizon Business, Managed Network Services with HCLTech

Verizon Business announces a partnership with HCLTech, which becomes a partner of Managed Network Services in network implementations for business customers.

The partnership combines the power, solutions and scalability of Verizon’s network with the managed services capabilities of market-leading HCLTech to usher in a new era of delivering wireline services at scale to enterprise customers.

Verizon Business will continue to engage in customer acquisition, sales, solutions, planning and general development with its customers. HCLTech will follow the post-sales implementation and ongoing assistance. To achieve a closely coordinated balance of company-wide responsibilities, a select group of employees of Verizon Business Global Customer Operations passerà a HCLTech.

The partnership will offer customers a best-in-class MNS portfolio, a highly digitized experience with data-driven service models, increased efficiency and lifecycle management through a smooth interface, a broad end-to-end partner ecosystem -end and joint innovation on an integrated platform.

These enhancements will help customers navigate increasingly complex operating environments, across multiple locations, geographies, and devices, while incorporating new technologies into their stack, including 5G, SD-WAN and SASE capabilities. HCLTech’s MNS platforms and digital-native customer interfaces are designed to help customers manage all of this digitally, quickly and seamlessly.

Verizon Business‘ global reach and localized presence in enterprises, coupled with HCLTech’s digitally enhanced MNS platforms, provide customers with a flexible network structure to evolve with new technologies and more efficient operations. Customers can better control and scale their consumption of network services, better incorporate a broader ecosystem of technology partners, converge information and operations technology (IT/OT) initiatives, and overall become more agile in meeting evolving technological needs.

Kyle Malady, CEO di Verizon Business

HCLTech is a widely recognized industry leader in managed network services, and with its expertise in IT services and ongoing support of our enterprise network deployments, we as Verizon Business can modernize service delivery while simultaneously improving the support we deliver to our customers in incorporating next generation technologies such as 5G, SD-WAN and SASE into their operations and offering for their customers. IT/OT convergence is the future of data-centric business operations, and as the development of next-generation technologies accelerates, customers need a well-coordinated delivery structure to make it happen. C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech

Managed Network Services is at the core of our business, and we are proud to partner with Verizon Business to advance MNS across all of their network deployments, modernizations, and operations for private enterprises.

Our data-driven service delivery, advanced network capabilities, and smooth customer interfaces, combined with the extraordinary strengths and resiliency of the Verizon network, will enable enterprises to achieve better business outcomes and time-to-market.

I am thrilled to welcome the new employees of Verizon Business Global Customer Operations and look forward to a successful and rewarding journey together.