A few days ago, many users of Apple Music for iOS found that their playlists had a serious error. Some people’s playlists disappear completely, while others’ playlists and songs appear in other people’s apps. Based on the content of the report, the Android version does not seem to be affected at present. This makes people suspect that the crux of the problem may be iCloud syncing, and some users have suggested that as long as the feature is disabled and then re-enabled, the playlist will return to normal.

However, this is only a temporary solution for the people, and Apple has not yet made any comment on this. In fact, similar situations have not happened before. Not long after the launch of the iPhone 13, some people encountered the problem of not being able to enter the music library normally after transferring data. Last year, users of iCloud for Windows reported that other people’s images appeared in their photo library.

