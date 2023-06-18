So far, the Apple Pencil has to be magnetically attached to the iPad in order to be charged. However, a new patent now suggests that the stylus could be automatically charged via the iPad display in the future.

Apple Pencil charges via iPad display

Apple has received a new patent from the US Trademark and Patent Office USPTO. Here the group describes one Interesting charging option for the Apple Pencil. This should no longer be charged via a physical connection, as was the case with the first generation, or clipped to the iPad, as was the case with the second generation. Instead, Apple plans that users no longer have to worry about the charging process.

According to the patent, it is enough to use the stylus as usual for it to be supplied with power. The energy is being transferred via the iPad display. The Apple Pencil must be on the tablet screen to charge automatically. When you write or draw, energy flows.

Apple wants to change the iPad so that Electromagnetic induction coils installed under the display become. The Pencil sends information about the current charge level to the iPad. So it should tell the tablet whether power is needed or not.

The Apple Pencil could just be the beginning. In the future, at least that’s what the patent says, they could too other Apple devices charged via the display become. AirPods, the Apple Watch or even the iPhone could be powered in this way (source: Patently Apple).

In the video: These innovations appear with iPadOS 17.

Charging the pencil via the display: only one patent so far

As always, the same applies in this case: Just because Apple has been granted a patent does not mean that the technology has to result in a finished product. The innovative charging technology via the display is more for the future. Existing iPads do not benefit from this.