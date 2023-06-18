How to access dental prostheses for retirees and pensioners

a few weeks ago, PAMI announced the change in the performance model for dental care of retirees and pensioners affiliated with the state social workwhere they changed the fee payment system for professionals from this area. This action impacted on access to dental prosthesesin great demand nationwide.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

As explained from AMONGthe result of the capitated system model, which paid a fixed sum beyond the number of shifts provided by the dental professionalgenerated difficulty getting appointments, practices that were left without coverage and problems in care.

At the moment, PAMI pays the practice carried out to the affiliate of the social workwhich facilitates access to care and promotes the management of dental prostheses for retirees and pensioners who need this service.

What prostheses are covered by PAMI: Dental prostheses

In the case of the dental care, PAMI covers the manufacture of total or partial dentures, implants for edentulous people and placement of pins.

For this, The affiliated person or any other person can carry out the process on their behalf You can request the turn.

To access the service denturesyou don’t need to do no paperwork in AMONG; you can request an appointment in the freely chosen provider.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

What prosthesis does PAMI cover: What documentation do I need?

To access the benefits of dental prosthetics at PAMIyou need the following documents:

National identity document.

membership card.

Interconsultation order signed by a PAMI dentist.



