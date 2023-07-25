Apple to Upgrade iPhone 15 Pro Series with Grade 5 Titanium Surface

In just two months, Apple is set to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. Rumors suggest that the entire iPhone 15 series will feature the dynamic island design that was only introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro last year. However, there will be further upgrades to differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro series models from the more affordable iPhone 15.

One of the key upgrades will be the surface material of the iPhone 15 Pro series. It is rumored that Apple will opt for a titanium surface, a departure from the stainless steel material used in the iPhone 14 Pro. Unknownz21, a popular Twitter account, has recently posted that Apple will use grade five titanium (Ti-6AI-4V) surface treatment for the iPhone 15 Pro. This material offers several advantages over stainless steel, such as superior manufacturing quality and durability.

Grade 5 titanium is also more resistant to corrosion than stainless steel, ensuring a longer lifespan for the device. This is particularly beneficial for users who plan to keep their iPhone 15 Pro for many years. However, it’s worth noting that most users use phone cases, which provide an additional layer of protection against corrosion.

In addition to durability, grade 5 titanium is also lighter than stainless steel. This is welcoming news for users who found the iPhone 14 Pro Max to be quite heavy compared to other smartphones in the market.

Nevertheless, the use of grade 5 titanium comes with its drawbacks. The biggest disadvantage is the higher cost associated with this material, which will likely be reflected in the price of the iPhone 15 Pro. Rumors suggest that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro series may increase by $100 to $200 compared to its predecessor.

Furthermore, the supply of grade 5 titanium is not as widely available as stainless steel, which could lead to potential shortages in the long run. Some reports have already indicated potential supply shortages during the initial launch of the iPhone 15 Pro series, with grade 5 titanium being a possible reason.

Overall, the introduction of grade 5 titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro series represents a significant upgrade in terms of durability and weight. However, the higher cost and potential supply constraints may pose challenges for Apple in meeting consumer demand. Only time will tell how well the iPhone 15 Pro series will be received by loyal Apple customers.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)

