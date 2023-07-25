Home » Spotify increases the cost of Premium subscriptions
Spotify increases the cost of Premium subscriptions

Spotify increases the cost of Premium subscriptions

Spotify has decided to increase the cost of Premium subscriptions, those that allow not only to eliminate advertising but also to create playlists and listen to music offline. All users are receiving the alert. The reason? In a press release, Spotify explains it thus: “Continue to innovate” and “continue to create value for listeners, for the music industry and for creators”.

The Spotify Premium subscription for individual use in Italy goes from 9.99 euros to 10.99 euros (one euro more per month), while the Premium Duo – for two people – goes from 12.99 euros to 14.99 euros (two euros more per month). The Premium Family subscription (which allows you to connect up to 6 users) goes from 15.99 euros to 17.99 euros (2 euros more per month), while the Student one (for those who are still at school) goes from 4.99 euros to 5.99 euros (one euro more per month).

