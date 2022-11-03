The new version of Apple TV 4K is here, replaced with the new A15 Bionic processor, the performance has been greatly upgraded, the operation is smoother, and it supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision images. It is worth mentioning that under the new processor, the Apple TV 4K works with the Siri remote control to accurately identify the user’s voice. When asking Siri for opinions, it can be more personalized and the operation effect is more refreshing.

The new Apple TV 4K is here, and it’s easy to use with the Homepod Mini.

Support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technology

The new version of Apple TV 4K maintains consistent picture quality, and in addition to the previous generation of Dolby Vision technology, it also supports the continuous improvement of HDR10+, allowing users to have more choices for content with excellent picture quality. It is worth mentioning that the new version of Apple TV 4K continues to provide the “color balance adjustment function” using the iPhone’s Face ID, so that users who do not want to manually adjust the color can easily adjust.

Netflix @ 20th Century Girls Demo Screen

Disney+ @Doctor Strange: The Runaway Multiverse

Siri is more powerful

Apple brought the Siri remote to the Apple TV 4K earlier, and of course it continues to be used in this generation, and with the more powerful A15 Bionic performance, it brings better Siri functionality. In addition to the Siri interface that will not significantly block the screen, the user’s voice (up to 6 people) can be accurately recognized after the upgrade in the future, and through different personal profiles, suitable suggestions, such as “What should I watch? (Is there something I can watch?)”, etc., plus the original playback controls, Apple Music controls, etc., the experience is even better.

Dual version body

The Apple TV 4K is replaced with A15 bionic, the performance is upgraded, and the cooling performance is also improved; through the newly designed cooling system, the cooling fan can be omitted, and the capacity can be greatly reduced by 20%. And the current generation of Apple TV 4K is also divided into Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Ethernet versions; both have different capacities, the Wi-Fi version is 64GB, and the Wi-Fi + Ethernet is 128GB. It is worth noting that the Wi-Fi + Ethernet version will be compatible with Thread accessories that support HomeKit or Matter, allowing users to use Apple TV 4K to build a smart home with more operations and more convenient placement.

Source：ezone.hk