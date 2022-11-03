Original title: Zhu Ting returned to the stadium after a lapse of 14 months and scored 6 points on the bench in his Serie A debut

CCTV News: In the fourth round of the regular season of the 2022-23 Serie A Women’s Volleyball League, Zhu Ting’s Scandic defeated Casal Maggiore 3-0 at home and won the third victory of the season. In this game, Zhu Ting, who had been away from the arena for 14 months due to a wrist injury, returned to the court to complete her debut in Serie A. In this game, Zhu Ting came on as a substitute in the second and third rounds, attacking 5 points and blocking 1 point to get 6 points.

This season, Zhu Ting joined the Scandic Women’s Volleyball Club. In the early part of the season, he was still in the recovery stage and has not played a game. In the third round, Scandic lost 0-3 to Novara. Zhu Ting once entered the squad, but he did not. Really show up.

Zhu Ting was sent to the field for the first time by head coach Balborini in the second game when the two teams battled to 12. After staying away from the arena for 14 months at the end of the Tokyo Olympics, Zhu Ting finally returned to the arena and scored her first point with an attack. When Scandic was 1-5 behind in the third game, Zhu Ting made her debut again. In this game, she scored 4 points on the offensive end. In the final stage, she used the block to help Scandic cash the match point and win the game.

In the end, Scandic defeated Casal Maggiore 3-0, with three wins and one loss so far this season. In this game, Zhu Ting scored 5 points and blocked 1 point for a total of 6 points.