Home Sports Zhu Ting returned to the stadium after 14 months and scored 6 points on the bench in his Serie A debut jqknews
Sports

Zhu Ting returned to the stadium after 14 months and scored 6 points on the bench in his Serie A debut jqknews

by admin
Zhu Ting returned to the stadium after 14 months and scored 6 points on the bench in his Serie A debut jqknews

Original title: Zhu Ting returned to the stadium after a lapse of 14 months and scored 6 points on the bench in his Serie A debut

CCTV News: In the fourth round of the regular season of the 2022-23 Serie A Women’s Volleyball League, Zhu Ting’s Scandic defeated Casal Maggiore 3-0 at home and won the third victory of the season. In this game, Zhu Ting, who had been away from the arena for 14 months due to a wrist injury, returned to the court to complete her debut in Serie A. In this game, Zhu Ting came on as a substitute in the second and third rounds, attacking 5 points and blocking 1 point to get 6 points.

This season, Zhu Ting joined the Scandic Women’s Volleyball Club. In the early part of the season, he was still in the recovery stage and has not played a game. In the third round, Scandic lost 0-3 to Novara. Zhu Ting once entered the squad, but he did not. Really show up.

Zhu Ting was sent to the field for the first time by head coach Balborini in the second game when the two teams battled to 12. After staying away from the arena for 14 months at the end of the Tokyo Olympics, Zhu Ting finally returned to the arena and scored her first point with an attack. When Scandic was 1-5 behind in the third game, Zhu Ting made her debut again. In this game, she scored 4 points on the offensive end. In the final stage, she used the block to help Scandic cash the match point and win the game.

See also  Tuchel: Chelsea have 7 positive applications for extension of the new crown but were rejected

In the end, Scandic defeated Casal Maggiore 3-0, with three wins and one loss so far this season. In this game, Zhu Ting scored 5 points and blocked 1 point for a total of 6 points.

You may also like

Garland came back with 29+12 double thirds with...

Champions League, Juve-Psg 1-2 goals from Mbappé, Bonucci...

WTA Finals-Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan missed the winning streak...

Chiesa, Juve find him 10 months after the...

World’s No. 1 Harvest WTA Year-End Finals Open...

Champions League, Maccabi Haifa-Benfica 1-6

Milan, Maldini: “We’ll be the loose cannon in...

Juve-Psg, Szczesny: “The Champions League lacked the courage...

Volley A1 women, Conegliano dictates the law: Chieri...

Champions League, round of 16 draw: the dangers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy