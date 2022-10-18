Apple announced the launch of a new generation of Apple TV 4K, equipped with the A15 bionic chip first used in the 5nm process of the iPhone 13 series, in addition to Dolby Vision, Apple TV 4K has also introduced HDR10+ support, equipped with operating system tvOS 16 and the popular Siri Remote; Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) has 64GB capacity; Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) provides Comes with Gigabit Ethernet support for blazing fast internet speeds and streaming, Thread, a network protocol for connecting more smart home accessories, and double the capacity (128GB) for more apps and games for NT From $4,490.

The new Apple TV 4K is based on the A15 Bionic chip, and the CPU performance is up to 50% faster than the previous generation, and the GPU performance is up to 30% faster than the previous generation. In addition to Dolby Vision, Apple TV 4K is now It supports HDR10+, of course, the existing Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1 or Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound, and the full set is still available.

The Siri Remote on the new Apple TV 4K also features a touch-sensitive trackpad for fast, Smooth and precise controls, you can see the native Apple TV app when you turn it on, and then you can watch streaming services such as Apple TV+, listen to Apple Music, or play the latest games in Apple Arcade, such as NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition “, “Jetpack Joyride 2”, “Bigfoot”, “Warped Kart Racers” and so on.

Apple TV 4K can work with other Apple devices. Users can set color settings for Apple TV 4K through iPhone, easily control Apple TV Remote in Control Center, and even use Face ID to make purchases or log in to apps.

In terms of listing information, Apple TV 4K has two versions, the Wi-Fi version has a capacity of 64GB; the Wi-Fi + Ethernet version has Gigabit Ethernet support and network communication that can connect more smart home accessories Agreement Thread, and can accommodate more apps, the capacity has also reached 128GB, the price starts from NT$4,490, and the Taiwan listing time is undecided.