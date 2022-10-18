from Antonella Sparvoli

With the end of the fertile age, memory undergoes some changes with negative repercussions on the quality of life. What does it mean to feel foggy and how long does it go on?

When menopause arrives it can make itself felt in so many different ways. Alongside the feared hot flashes, many women experience a more subtle disorder: the so-called brain fog, the protagonist of today’s (October 18) World Menopause Day.

I signaled Anyone who has been through it, or is going through it, knows what it means feel foggy and what can be the repercussions on work, and more generally in the daily management, of all those disorders related to the fact that the memory it undergoes some changes with menopause. The good news is that these are generally not signs of impending dementia, but very frequent ailments associated with the end of childbearing age, which tend to improve in the postmenopausal phase. Difficulty remembering words and numbers, concentrating, moving from one activity to another as well as there tendency to forget the reason for doing something or events and appointments: these are the typical symptoms of the clouded brain that many women experience around the time of menopause – explains Professor Rossella Nappi, head of the Medically Assisted Procreation Center and the Gynecological and Menopause Endocrinology Outpatient Clinic at the ‘Irccs San Matteo Foundation, University of Pavia as well as elected president of the International Menopause Society -. These problems can be caused by hormonal fluctuations

especially due to estrogen, and the symptoms of menopause, such as hot flashes, sleep disturbances and mood changes which, especially when particularly heavy, can also have an impact on memory.

How to counter the phenomenon While they may be of concern, these symptoms are typically not the wake-up call for a cognitive disorder such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. All women are destined to go through the menopausal transition, but most of them will not develop dementia. THE cases of dementia around the age of 50 are very rare, unless there is a family history of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease reassures the expert. Although it can be disabling, brain fog is typically a phenomenon of slight entity that tends to improve over time. There is no specific cure, but some precautions they can help keep the brain healthy. For example, it is well known how important a healthy lifestyle is. Do a regular physical activity, follow a healthy and balanced diet, low in sugar and fat and rich in fruit and vegetables, stop smoking, do not abuse alcohol, maintain weight in the norm, cultivate social relationships, keep factors under control cardiovascular risk, are all strategies that can benefit the body and mind. Also there hormone replacement therapy it can improve some cognitive aspects, although this is not one of its indications, as is the reduction of the future risk of dementia – points out Rossella Nappi -. The estrogenic treatment recommended above all in case of premature menopause or removal of both ovaries, a factor that determines the so-called surgical menopause.