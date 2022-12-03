MacRumors

Every year, Apple includes some obsolete products in the “obsolete product list”. Recently, foreign media ““Pointed out that Apple has updated this list. For example, Apple Watch Series 2 has been classified as obsolete products, and many iMac models in 2013 and 2014 have been listed as discontinued products and will no longer provide maintenance services in the future.

According to practice, Apple will put products that have been out of sale for more than 5 years and less than 7 years into the “obsolete list”. This list will be updated from time to time, although official or Apple authorized resellers will still provide products on the list Repair service, but it depends on the supply of parts, which means that Apple will no longer guarantee repair for these products; in addition, if it has been discontinued for more than 7 years, it will be classified as a “discontinued” product, and the official repair service will no longer be provided.

Apple Watch Series 2 was officially launched in 2016. It is equipped with an Apple S2 processor. In addition to adding a waterproof function of 50 meters, it also has built-in GPS. It has been on the market for 6 years, and Apple has included it in the “obsolete list.” , which means that although the official will provide maintenance services, it depends on the availability of parts.

As for the various iMacs listed as discontinued products, they include the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac in late 2013, the 21.5-inch ‌iMac in mid-2014, and the 27-inch Retina 5K ‌iMac‌ in late 2014. The 27-inch Retina 5K ‌iMac is an Apple The first iMac with a 5K Retina display, Apple executive Phil Schiller called it the best Mac the brand has ever made.