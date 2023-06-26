Home » Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have to be controlled by eyes and hands, and the visually impaired or handicapped can play it-ePrice.HK
Technology

Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have to be controlled by eyes and hands, and the visually impaired or handicapped can play it-ePrice.HK

by admin
Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have to be controlled by eyes and hands, and the visually impaired or handicapped can play it-ePrice.HK

Apple’s new spatial computing device: the Vision Pro head-mounted computer, which is controlled by eye and hand movements by default. However, for users with special needs, such as the visually impaired, or friends who cannot fully control with fingers, is there no place for them? It turns out that Vision Pro can interact with VisionOS through other methods such as VoiceOver, pointer control, and stay control. In the workshop of the WWDC annual developer conference in the past, Apple explained how to control Vision Pro through other methods, so that users with special needs can also use it.

pointer control + stay control

Pointer Control allows Vision Pro to accept commands based on the position of the head, wrist or index finger, rather than through eye tracking. Users can adjust the motion sensitivity to make the device better meet their needs. Dwell Control, which provides on-screen options such as tap, scroll, long press, and drag, allows users to interact with the interface without using their hands.

Guided Use + Voice Over

Guided Access is a barrier-free feature that allows users to concentrate more by limiting VisionOS to one application. Apple says the feature is designed to reduce distractions by putting other apps in the background, removing non-essential UI elements, and suppressing hardware button events that could be distracting.

Apple’s screen reader Voice Over will be used on the Vision Pro. Users can set the VoiceOver shortcut key in the VisionOS setting application, just press the digital crown three times to activate this function.

Stay Control Interface

See also  Microscopy startup Holloid makes it to the finals

GUI

pointer control interface

Source: macrumors

You may also like

Rumor: Possible PlayStation Project Q price tag leaked...

The protein drink startup with scientific know-how

AMD’s challenge to Nvidia in artificial intelligence hardware

The Elder Scrolls VI: Release still far away

Spyware infects iPhones. Apple releases an emergency update

Trade fair for process and factory automation for...

iFixit releases ASUS ROG Ally teardown video to...

Greentech Business: There is solar gold on the...

Spyware infects iPhones. Apple releases an emergency update

Next-gen consoles appear set for 2028 – Gamereactor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy