Apple Vision Pro doesn’t have to be controlled by eyes and hands, and the visually impaired or handicapped can play it-ePrice.HK

Apple’s new spatial computing device: the Vision Pro head-mounted computer, which is controlled by eye and hand movements by default. However, for users with special needs, such as the visually impaired, or friends who cannot fully control with fingers, is there no place for them? It turns out that Vision Pro can interact with VisionOS through other methods such as VoiceOver, pointer control, and stay control. In the workshop of the WWDC annual developer conference in the past, Apple explained how to control Vision Pro through other methods, so that users with special needs can also use it.

Pointer Control allows Vision Pro to accept commands based on the position of the head, wrist or index finger, rather than through eye tracking. Users can adjust the motion sensitivity to make the device better meet their needs. Dwell Control, which provides on-screen options such as tap, scroll, long press, and drag, allows users to interact with the interface without using their hands.

Guided Access is a barrier-free feature that allows users to concentrate more by limiting VisionOS to one application. Apple says the feature is designed to reduce distractions by putting other apps in the background, removing non-essential UI elements, and suppressing hardware button events that could be distracting.

Apple’s screen reader Voice Over will be used on the Vision Pro. Users can set the VoiceOver shortcut key in the VisionOS setting application, just press the digital crown three times to activate this function.

Source: macrumors

