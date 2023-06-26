2023-06-26 09:28 Source: Zhongguancun Online

Most Anti-Samurai Samurai Movie Chad Stahelski Reveals Film Progress

Recently, Chad Stahelski, the director of John Wick 4, revealed in an interview the progress of his upcoming new film, Ghost of Tsushima. Stahelsky said that the team is currently making every effort to advance the progress of the film, and said that he likes this IP very much. He revealed that Ghost of Tsushima will be “the most anti-samurai samurai movie”, which is determined by the game’s storyline and theme. In the game, Stahelski was interested in the protagonist Jin Jing’s experience, the choices he made, and the character he became. As such, he insisted that he didn’t want to sacrifice the integrity of the game’s story and the integrity of its characters. Additionally, he plans to preserve the game’s visuals. However, how to integrate and present a large amount of information on the big screen is a huge challenge for him. He said: “Although we have good materials, the bigger problem is how to show them on various platforms and how to make full use of them in a 2-2.5 hour movie.” Soul” is an open world action-adventure game developed by Sucker Punch Studio in the United States. The game was announced at the Paris Game Show in France in 2017, released on July 17, 2020, and has landed on PS4 and PS5 platforms. In the game, the player will take on the role of Jin Jingi, a samurai of the Kamakura shogunate, who must do everything possible to defend his country from the Mongol Empire.Return to Sohu to see more

