Father and son die after hiking in 48-degree heat for hours – Xinhua English.news.cn

Overseas Network, June 26thAccording to a report by the Associated Press on June 25, officials of the US National Park Service said that on the 23rd local time, in the Big Bend National Park in southwestern Texas, a man and his 14-year-old adopted son insisted on hiking in the scorching heat. Hours later, they died one after another.

According to data from the US National Park Service, the temperature in Big Bend National Park reached 48 degrees Celsius on the 23rd. However, a 31-year-old man led his two adopted sons, aged 14 and 21, hiking in the park under the scorching sun. They followed the Marufo Vega trail, which traversed the hottest part of the park, passing deserts, cliffs, and other terrain without any shade or water.

The 14-year-old adopted son reportedly became weaker and weaker during the trip until he lost consciousness. Another older adopted son tried to carry him back to the start of the trail, while their father returned to the car.

The park was informed at 6 p.m. that day that the group was in critical condition. A rescue team of park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents arrived at the scene at 7:30 a.m. and found the 14-year-old dead. Subsequently, the rescue team began to search for his stepfather. They found that the man’s car had crashed into a river embankment and the man died at the scene.

At present, the specific cause of death of the man and his 14-year-old adopted son has not been released. (Shang Ruiwen, Liu Qiang, an intern at Haiwai.com)

