KAPA TULT – New video for the album release

KAPA TULT – New video for the album release

In celebration of the release of KAPA TULT’s debut album, ‘It doesn’t taste good’, via the Ladies & Ladys label, there’s a new video for the song ‘Straßenbahn’.

KAPA TULT came to complain. On their debut album “It doesn’t taste good” they denounce the banal abuses of our time: too many bad Hollywood films, not enough therapy places. Also: No wipes in supermarkets, booty calls that turn out to be care calls and friends who are always busy – “because everyone is improving the world or themselves”.

In addition, on 23.6. the music video for “Straßenbahn” to go with the release!

After Visions judged in April 2022: “The debut EP of this young band from Leipzig does what debut EPs should do: want more.” the debut album “Es taste not” is released by Ladies&Ladys.

According to Johanna and Johanna, the label bosses of Ladies & Ladys, KAPA TULT are practically THE DOCTORS, as they have a singing songwriter on the guitar (Inga, blond hair), a standing drummer (Angi, dark hair, dark sunglasses) and a grinning bass player (Paul, brown curly hair, nice). But: You also have a keyboardist! (Robin) So at least they outnumber the DOCTORS. And while DIE ÄRZTE have both a socially respected profession and a musical style, Kapa Tult actually have an ice cream cone, and that’s cactus ice cream.

With a colorful change of genre, tingling on the tongue and a clear edge, the four deal with evil: the school system, climate crisis, ideals of beauty and the mother who is waiting for you to finally have a serious love relationship.

The debut EP “Meinten Sie Katapult?” was released on March 15th, 2022 and the follow-up debut album “It doesn’t taste good” on June 23rd, 2023, both on the Ladies & Ladies label.

The post KAPA TULT – New video for the album release appeared first on earshot.at.

