Apple Vision Pro, is the weight excessive? Apple has the so…

Apple takes great care of the design, always chooses high quality materials. But sometimes he forgets that these materials end up adding a little too much mass to the devices. The AirPods Max weigh more than one hundred grams more than rivals Sony WH-100XM5, for example. And it seems that Apple has “fallen” for it again: the first internal tests report that the Vision Pro is too heavy to be comfortable. But Apple would already have the solution ready.

Apple Vision Pro, is the weight excessive? Apple has the solution ready

According to reports from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, after the presentation of the Vision Pro, Apple has granted access to the viewer to a greater number of employees. Previously, only a privileged few were familiar with the secret and could try them.

This larger test group highlighted a problem: Some users found the headphones too heavy after a couple of hours of continuous use. The exact weight is not known (Apple has never published an official figure), but the headset uses high-quality materials such as aluminum and glassunlike the plastic used in other XR headsets.

Apple is said to have a ready solution, a strap that goes over the user’s head and helps distribute weight. Problem solved? Not really, according to Gurman, the strap will not be included in the package as it is not considered essential.

Considering the Apple Vision Pro costs $3,500, we have no idea how much Apple might be charging for the band. But it will be part of the extras, along with the corrective lenses manufactured by Zeiss to allow people who wear glasses to use headphones. In all likelihood, we will find out the details within the next year: we will keep you updated.

