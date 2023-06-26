The first baby conceived with frozen oocytes from a woman with breast cancer was born in Lazio

The mother was suffering from breast cancer, but thanks to egg freezing and in vitro fertilization she managed to give birth to her baby.

Archive image

The first child conceived in vitro by one was born in Lazio woman with breast cancer. it happened atSandro Pertini hospital of Rome, where the woman, who had just discovered that she had cancer, underwent the collection of egg cells, before receiving the treatments. This was possible thanks to the establishment of the regional oocyte bank for cancer patients, set up with the aim of preserve female fertilityespecially for patients forced to undergo treatments that may compromise it.

The woman had her eggs retrieved four years ago, then underwent the radio and chemo therapies to cure themselves. Treatments that may impair fertility. Once her body was in a position to carry a pregnancy, the fertilized egg was implanted in her uterus. It is a technique of in vitro fertilization called ICS.

“Women with cancer can preserve fertility”

The case of this mother and how she managed despite the tumor to face the pregnancy and carry it to term “is a sign of hope for young women suffering from oncological pathologies – explained the director of the gender diseases department of the ASL Roma 2 Rocco Rago – now, even in Lazio, women will be able to fulfill their desire for motherhood, after having undergone the necessary but insidious treatments for their fertility”.

“The oocytes, once thawed, were fertilized with the partner’s sperm” explained the gynecologist Cristina Fabiani. A pregnancy that had a physiological course. Both the mother and the baby are doing well, the latter weighed two kilos 666 grams at the time of birth and both will soon be discharged from the hospital.