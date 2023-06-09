Home » Apple wants to completely kill Intel processor macOS will stop supporting | XFastest News
In WWDC a few days ago, Apple brought updates for MacBook Air, Mac Pro, Mac Studio and other PC productsannounced the complete abandonment of Intel processors, and even the Mac Pro blocked the way to expand AMD graphics cards.

On the one hand, it has fulfilled Apple’s previous commitment to the Apple Silicon transfer plan. On the other hand, Apple seems to be brewing the next move to kick off Intel, that is, the macOS update will no longer support the Intel processor platform.

There are traces of this in history. In 2006, Apple released the first Mac equipped with Intel processors, but the support for the old platform PowerPC architecture was only maintained for 3 years. In 2009, Mac OS X Snow Leopard was no longer compatible with PowerPC.

Now, it’s been three years since the launch of the first Mac equipped with the M1 processor.

In fact, with the launch of macOS Sonoma, Intel platform products such as the 12-inch MacBook and the 2017 iMac have no chance to be updated. It is speculated that the macOS 15 system in 2024 may be the terminal for Macs equipped with Intel processors.

If Apple really does this, it also means that the “black apple” will die completely.

