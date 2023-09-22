Apple Watch 9 on offer: The new watch is already cheaper here

The new Apple Watch Series 9 will be released on September 22, 2023.

Disclaimer: If you complete a purchase using a starred link, we will receive a small commission. Learn more

The new Apple Watch Series 9 will be published on September 22, 2023. Your price: The recommended retail price (RRP) starts at 449.00 euros and ranges (depending on the version) up to 899.00 euros. It is available from Apple and authorized dealers, among others.

First offer for the Apple Watch Series 9

Now the surprise: Cyberport already has an offer for the Apple Watch Series 9. The offer was already there before the watch’s release on September 22, 2023 available. So there were the first bargains for the watch during the pre-sale of the Apple Watch 9. This is unusual, as Apple products usually are very stable in price and are rarely noticeably cheaper. Offers so shortly before or after their release date are also rather unusual.

As part of the Cyberport offer you buy the Apple Watch Series 9 with a 20.00 euro discount for only 429.00 euros instead of 449.00 euros*. That corresponds to one Savings of almost five percent compared to the RRP. However, this does not apply to all versions. So far only the smartwatch is included 41-Millimeter-Display and GPS connectivity reduced. In addition, this is the only thing available at this price Version in the color rosé to select.

Read too

Pre-order Apple Watch Ultra 2: You can already order the new premium smartwatch here

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 on offer – is there a catch?

Cyberport offers the opportunity to buy the smartwatch online and in the store. And this is exactly where it lies Hook of the offer. This is how it is delivery time both online and in most branches around a week. If these long waiting time Of course, you have to decide for yourself whether it is worth 20.00 euros.

The comparatively long delivery time may also explain why Cyberport has already reduced the Apple Watch Series 9. Maybe the shop wants it Hype one of the Release on September 22, 2023 and offer an alternative to advance sales. This could help Delivery bottlenecks on the publication date. This could also ensure that those who pre-order receive their watch on time by being given priority for delivery.

Read too

Apple has introduced the iPhone 15 Pro – these are the functions it offers

What does the Apple Watch Series 9 offer?

The Apple Watch Series 9 is not a complete reinvention of its predecessor – but it is a further development. She is with Aluminum or stainless steel housing available. It is also the first Apple product that is also… CO2-neutral model is available. In addition to the previous tracking functions, which have of course been revised and improved, the Apple Watch 9 now also offers a new function: Double Tap, a double-tap gesture to control the clock. What is also new is that, in contrast to its predecessor, it comes with the integrated voice assistant Siri Is provided. Of course, the new generation also has a new chip so-called S9 SiP, receive. You can find further functions in this overview:

Blood oxygen app ECG app High and low heart rate notifications Irregular heart rhythm notifications Low cardio fitness notifications Temperature detection Cycle log Emergency call SOS Fall and accident detection Water-proof and swim-proof Up to 18 hours of battery life (36 hours in power saving mode)

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means if you make a purchase using a starred link, we receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. This does not influence our recommendations and the selection of products. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit