Apple Week 2023 at Media Markt & Saturn: The 10 best deals

PR/Business Insider

As part of Apple Week at Media Markt* and Saturn*, numerous Apple products are currently on sale. Until July 1, 2023 you can buy the iPhone 14, the MacBook Air, the Apple Watch or the HomePod Mini, among other things, much cheaper. Which ten deals from Apple Week 2023 do you not want to miss? We present our recommendations. Our favourite: the iPhone 14 for 869.99 euros instead of 999.00 euros*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

The software and hardware manufacturer Apple is known for its high-quality and not necessarily cheap products. Unfortunately, there are rarely offers and deals where you can get the iPhone, iPad or iMac cheaper. From time to time, however, the dealers are allowed to tweak the prices for the products a bit. For example Media Markt* and Saturn*where her under the Apple Week 2023 you now have the chance to buy numerous Apple products at a lower price.

Media Markt* and Saturn* Apple Week is still running until July 1, 2023. During the action you can up to 21 percent on Apple products like the iPhone 14, MacBook Air, Apple Watch or HomePod Mini. So if you’re looking for cheap Apple bargains, this is your chance!

read too

Buy MacBooks on sale: Here the popular laptops are available up to 22 percent cheaper

Which top products for Apple Week are reduced at Media Markt* and Saturn*? We introduce you the ten most exciting deals before.

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT SATURN

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT MEDIA MARKT

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT MEDIA MARKT

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT SATURN

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT SATURN

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT MEDIA MARKT

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT SATURN

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT MEDIA MARKT

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT SATURN

FOR APPLE WEEK 2023 AT MEDIA MARKT

The Apple Week at Media Markt* and Saturn* definitely invites you to go shopping online. Apple products are quite stable in price, so that offers and discounts can only rarely be found. There is usually only a fall in price when a new Apple product is introduced. Although new Apple devices were already introduced in 2023, thanks to Apple Week you don’t have to wait for the prices for older models to drop after the launch, you can start saving now.

read too

Buy iPhone 14 cheap: Where to find the best deals for the current iPhone

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

