Apple working on a smart display? It seems so, but it won’t be like Pixel Tablet

Do you remember the leaks according to which in 2023 Apple will launch a new Studio Display and a new Pro Display XDR? Apparently they weren’t entirely wrong: according to a report, in fact, the bitten apple would be close to launch of a new display for Macwhich however would be equipped with a completely new functionality.

According to 9to5Mac, the new external monitor for Mac and Macbook Apple, which could be both a Studio Display and a Pro Display XDR, will have a particular feature that will allow it to transform into a smart home display when the Mac it is connected to is not in use.

In short, it would be one middle ground between Studio Display and Amazon Echo Show, or, if you want, Google’s Pixel Tablet, which aims to use the “always on” screen of the device as a control station for the smart home. In this case, when the display detects that the Mac it’s connected to is on standby, it transitions to a smart home control system, which may allow you to see exterior and interior camerasto check the temperature of heaters and air conditioners, or even to check which and how many devices are connected to your Wi-Fi network.

If this feature were confirmed, it would explain why Apple Studio Display has an A13 chip under its body: we are in fact talking about the same chip used by the iPhone 11, from the second generation iPhone SE and the 2021 iPad Air, “wasted” as simple monitor hardware. Not only that: the use of the new Studio Display (and maybe even the current generation one via a firmware update) like smart screen it would also explain why the monitor launched last year has 64GB of memory and iOS pre-installed since launch.

In all likelihood, the Apple Studio Display’s firmware and hardware, which are also expected to be replicated by its successor, should allow it to connect to the Apple Home app and, via HomeKit or Matter, collect all data from the rest of the smart home in a large interface that is clearly readable at all times by users, provided of course that they are not working on the monitor with their Mac.

