Apple’s productivity iWork “Sambo” upgrade 13.1, read the upgrade content in this article- Qooah

Apple has recently upgraded the three treasures of iWork (Pages, Numbers and Keynote), introducing support for SVG and ProRes formats.

The following is Apple’s official update log

Pages

Users can create beautiful documents in minutes using the Pages word processor for Mac. Apple-designed templates provide beautiful reports, eBooks, resumes, posters, and more. Or create a blank document to create your own. Users can easily add images, movies, audio, tables, charts and shapes. Check your work with annotations, change tracking, and highlighting.

The updated 13.1 version is as follows:

First write in the “Memo”, select the Pages document to open the written memo, and then modify it again through powerful design and layout functions Select a new template to create business reports, school papers and greeting cards

Scalable vector graphics (SVG) can be imported, and the system can maintain pixel clarity at any size

Split an imported SVG image, then store it in a shape library for reuse

Exported books in EPUB format retain the SVG image, including the book cover

Show subtotal summary labels in stacked bar, column, and area charts

Ability to convert document pages to image files

Numbers

Open Numbers for Mac to edit beautiful spreadsheets. Choose from more than 30 Apple-designed templates to start editing your home budget, checklists, invoices, mortgage calculator, and more.

Allows arbitrary addition of tables, charts, text and images on the canvas. Access instant suggestions and built-in help for hundreds of powerful functions. Allows interactive column, bar, scatter and bubble charts to be drawn from the data. Handy for filtering large tables. Use pivot tables to observe patterns and trends.

What’s new in Numbers 13.1:

Subtotal summary labels are displayed in stacked bar, column, and area charts

Allows the introduction of scalable vector graphics (SVG) in spreadsheets maintaining visual quality at any size

Split imported SVG images and store them in a shape library for reuse

Keynote

Keynote has great tools for making great presentations.

Allows users to choose from a collection of more than 40 beautiful Apple-designed themes in the theme picker. Users can easily add text, tables, charts, shapes, photos, and videos to slideshows, and use movie-like animations and transitions for smoother transitions.

What’s new in Keynote 13.1: