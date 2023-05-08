According to statistics from Statcounter, a market research organization, Apple’s Safari browser has surpassed Microsoft’s Edge browser from April last year to April this year, becoming the second most used browser in the market.

Apple’s Safari browser becomes the second most used browser in the market

At present, the most widely used browser in the market is still Chrome launched by Google, accounting for 65.14%. Followed by Apple’s Safari, the use accounted for 18.97%, while Microsoft’s Microsoft Edge was 4.33%.

For other browsers, Mozilla’s Firefox accounts for 3.1%, Samsung’s Internet browser accounts for 2.76%, and Opera’s browser of the same name accounts for 2.25%. The IE browser, which has terminated all updates and maintenance work, still accounts for 0.32% of the usage.

In April this year, Chrome accounted for 63.51%, Safari accounted for 20.43%, Microsoft Edge browser accounted for 4.96%, and Firefox accounted for 2.77%. The usage ratio is 2.59%, and the usage ratio of Opera browser is 2.39%.

Statcounter statistics include browsers used by desktops, mobile phones, tablets, and mainframe products. Therefore, the proportion of Safari browser usage exceeds that of Micrsoft Edge this time. The main factor is that the usage of Safari browsers on iPhone, iPad and other devices is included.

If you only look at desktop computers, Chrome is still the most used browser, accounting for 66.45%, while Microsoft Edge accounts for 10.8%, and Safari accounts for only 9.61%, followed by It is 7.15% of Firefox, and 3.09% of Opera.

On the other hand, in recent years, Apple has continuously updated the functions of the Safari browser, enhanced the private browsing function, and even started to add function extensions, and continued to make it lighter and more efficient for browsing, so it gradually attracted many people to use it.

