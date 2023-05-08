Elections 2023: in Malagueño, Together for Change defined candidates by tossing a coin

As if it were a question of choosing the arc in which the penalties would be kicked, two pre-candidates from Juntos por el Cambio de Malagueño decided who would be the candidate for mayor’s office by tossing a coin.

The lucky one was Lucas Bettiol, councilor of the PRO, and the one who lost the contest was the ex-soccer player Federico García, of the juicismo.

As the protagonists let it be known, the leadership of the PRO of Córdoba failed to get one of the two to decline their position in favor of the other “and there was no choice” but to throw the coin.

“Yes, that’s how it was…”, Bettiol acknowledged on Radio Pulxo. “The reality is that we had a survey that they gave us very well, but they did not want to believe it. It was a reflection of the work we had been doing, ”she added.

Malagueño, from the Santa María department, closed lists on Saturday. “We could not reach a consensus list with the Civic Front. So, given the risk of not arriving due to time, I proposed that it be defined by chance. There was also no time to put together a new list, ”he acknowledged.

According to Bettiol, he proposed that the winner take all. “I was not there when they threw the coin, neither was García. I know that the provincial representatives were there, ”he said.

“The coin was thrown, all at the runs because they did not give us the times. The Civic Front said that if it was ‘face’, Bettiol won. And it was like this… We won and we ran out to score the lists, ”he described.

The now candidate recognized that it was not the way to define a postulation. “It is that we tried everything to put together a consensus list. We did it with radicalism, the ARI, but it was not possible with the Civic Front. They did not want to believe our survey. And well, there was no other. I thought that to unlock it you had to do something and it was by chance, ”Bettiol acknowledged.