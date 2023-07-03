Apple’s Upcoming Mac Computers Pass NCC Certification, Expected to Launch Soon in Taiwan

Apple fans in Taiwan have reason to rejoice as three new Mac computers have recently passed the Taiwan NCC certification. The 15-inch MacBook Air, the Mac Studio, and the Mac Pro are now expected to be officially launched in the near future in Taiwan.

The NCC certification is an important step for Apple products as it indicates that they are ready to enter the Taiwanese market. The three Apple products that have passed the certification are identified with the models A2941, A2901, A2787, and a mysterious “secret” device.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is anticipated to be a popular choice among students, especially since Apple’s Back to School event is just around the corner. In previous years, Apple has offered special discounts and exclusive gifts for students during this event. Last year, the M2 MacBook Air was released at WWDC 2022, and it is likely that the new MacBook Air will be available during this year’s Back to School event as well. On the other hand, the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, which are geared towards professional work, may only have general education discounts.

The NCC certification also hinted at a “secret” device that passed the certification. Upon inspection of Apple’s official website, it was revealed that the “secret” device is a Mac Pro tower, with its NCC type certification number being “CCAI23LP0560T1”.

Based on past launches, Mac computers typically become available for purchase about a month after receiving NCC certification. It is speculated that the new 15-inch MacBook Air will be on sale before the end of July, in time for Apple’s Back to School event. The launch dates for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro may be slightly later.

As for the details of Apple’s Back to School event in Taiwan this year, including the available discounts and gifts, Apple fans will have to wait for the official announcement from Apple Taiwan.

In the meantime, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to the arrival of the new Mac computers in Taiwan, as they will soon have the opportunity to experience the latest innovations from Apple.

