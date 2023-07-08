Apple’s Vision Pro: The Shocking Announcement and Unfinalized Design of an Important Accessory

Apple’s Upcoming Vision Pro Allegedly Includes an Auxiliary Headband for Better Comfort

During the recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) held by Apple, the tech giant made an unexpected announcement about their new product, the Vision Pro. This device is said to be an important accessory but is not set to be officially launched for some time. However, reports have suggested that there may still be some changes made to its design, particularly regarding the head strap.

At the press conference, attendees were predominantly shown a single headband design. However, it has been revealed that there is actually an auxiliary headband that extends over the top of the head to provide a more secure fit, especially during long-term usage. Users have noted that the support provided by the rear headband is not always comfortable enough, leading to the development of this auxiliary accessory.

Although briefly mentioned during the WWDC presentation, the auxiliary headband was not included in the actual promotional materials. It is speculated that Apple is still finalizing the design and its inclusion with the Vision Pro remains uncertain. Some individuals who have personally tested the device have expressed that using the auxiliary headband helps in dispersing the weight of the Vision Pro, enhancing the overall wearing experience. Therefore, it is likely that most users will benefit from using the accessory to improve the device’s comfort.

Whether the auxiliary headband will be included with the Vision Pro or offered as a separate purchase option is still unknown. Apple has not yet provided any official statement regarding this aspect.

Source: MacRumors

