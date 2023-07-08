Demystifying the Salary of the General Practitioner: Factors, Figures, and Considerations

Understanding the Salary and Responsibilities of General Practitioners in Italy

General practitioners, also known as family doctors, play a crucial role in the Italian healthcare system. As the first point of contact for patients, they provide primary care, protect health, and prevent diseases. However, how much do these indispensable figures earn? Let’s delve into the factors that determine their annual salary and learn more about their history and evolution.

The role of general practitioners in Italy can be traced back to the early 1900s when they were municipal officials responsible for the healthcare of the underprivileged. Following this, the figure of the family doctor, now known as a general practitioner, emerged in 1978 with the establishment of the National Health Service (SSN). This healthcare system recognized the importance of non-hospital settings in delivering care. A key characteristic of general practitioners is their extensive knowledge of their patients, their lifestyles, and their families, thanks to their capillary diffusion on the territory.

General practitioners also foster crucial relationships with other professionals, such as social workers, psychologists, and educators, to provide comprehensive care to their patients. They are an invaluable source of information for assistance services, from nursing homes to care placements. Importantly, general practitioner services remain mostly free and easily accessible, enabling prompt and cost-free responses to health concerns.

General practitioners, or doctors of general medicine, are professionals who work in agreement with the National Health Service. To become a general practitioner, one must possess a medical degree and fulfill certain requirements. These include qualifying as a surgeon, registering with the Order of Doctors, and participating in regional competitions for ranking placements.

There are two types of general practitioners: family doctors and emergency medical service providers. Every citizen has the right to have their trusted doctor who ensures continuous and integrated care. Family doctors provide primary care at their offices, homes, or residential facilities. They are responsible for maintaining patients’ health records, contributing to health education, and issuing various certifications. They also prescribe medications, refer patients to specialists, and ensure assistance both in the clinic and at home. On the other hand, emergency medical service providers operate only when primary care services are not available, such as during the night and on holidays.

The salary of a general practitioner in Italy depends on several factors that significantly influence the annual income. For instance, doctors receive around 70 euros gross per dependent patient, with a maximum limit of 1,500 patients. This translates to an annual gross salary of approximately 52,500 euros or 4,375 euros per month. However, some general practitioners earn up to 160,000 euros gross per year, depending on various factors such as bonuses, allowances, length of service, and the number of patients attended.

Experience is a crucial determinant of a general practitioner’s salary. Generally, the salary increases with years of experience. For instance, those with less than 3 years of experience earn around 71,500 euros gross per year, while those with between 10 and 20 years of experience earn approximately 123,000 euros gross per year. General practitioners with over 20 years of experience can earn over 160,000 euros gross per year.

The maximum number of patients allowed per general practitioner is 1,500, but this can vary depending on the area of practice. However, it’s important to note that the salary of a general practitioner is inversely proportional to the number of patients attended. The “capita quota,” or the salary calculated per patient, ranges from around 70 euros gross for fewer than 500 patients, to around 35 euros gross for each patient with more than 500. General practitioners can also earn additional income from other sources, such as night-time on-call allowances, assisting patients over 75 years old, and administering vaccines and swabs.

General practitioners also have certain obligations and expenses to fulfill. They are required to keep their clinics open for a minimum number of days and provide specific hours of care based on the number of patients they serve. Moreover, general practitioners must cover expenses such as office rent, secretarial staff salaries, and potential substitute costs for holidays.

In conclusion, general practitioners in Italy fulfill an essential role in the healthcare system. Their salaries vary based on factors such as years of experience and the number of patients attended. While the figure of 52,500 euros gross per year is typical, some general practitioners can earn up to 160,000 euros gross per year. It is important to remember that these salaries are subject to taxes, deductions, and expenses. Nevertheless, general practitioners continue to be a vital link between patients and the healthcare system, offering accessible, comprehensive, and personalized care to promote and protect public health.

