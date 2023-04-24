Home » Archive Android apps to save storage space
Von TECHBOOK | Apr 24, 2023 at 6:46 p.m

Apps can eat up a lot of storage space. If that is scarce on a smartphone, you have to part with applications before new ones can be installed. But there is a solution.

Google has introduced a new feature for automatically archiving apps when there is not enough storage space on smartphones and tablets with the Android operating system. In the future, the system should offer to activate the function if the user tries to install a new app for which there is no longer enough storage space.

If you activate the auto-archive feature in the pop-up dialog that appears, Android silently uninstalls apps that you hardly use anyway. However, this is not complete and not without a return ticket. Because the user’s app data remains on the device, as does the app icon on the start screen.

Many Android users will soon see this pop-up dialog for the new auto-archive function for apps – in German, of course.Photo: Google/googleblog.com/dpa-tmn

Android fetches apps from the Play Store when needed

If the archived app is called up again, Android simply reinstalls it from the Play Store. Then you can use it as usual. Prerequisite for this: The application is also still available in the Play Store at the time when it is needed again.

Previously, Android users had only suggested manually uninstalling apps in a dialog box, but not the option of archiving apps as well. For example, if you have tried to install a new app that is too large on a device with almost full memory. The new method is intended to relieve this work, but above all the sometimes difficult decision as to which apps to part with when in doubt.

