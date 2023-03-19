Observers say the rise of artificial general intelligence (breaking latest news) will bring about “orders of magnitude” changes in the world; but are we ready? Agence France-Presse reported that breaking latest news could free people from menial tasks and usher in a new era of creativity. But experts warn that this historic shift could also threaten jobs and raise insurmountable social problems.

Are we ready for the AI ​​wave? The picture shows the AI ​​equipment of the General Administration of Highways. (schematic diagram)

Many technological advances in the past, from electricity to the internet, have brought about powerful social changes, “but what we’re focusing on now is intelligence itself … this is the first time we can create intelligence itself,” Siqi Chen, chief executive of San Francisco startup Runway, told AFP. , and increase its number in the universe”, so the change will be “bigger than all other technological changes in history”.

Chen Siqi said that this exciting but also frightening change is a “double-edged sword”, and we hope it is a tool that is “as controllable as possible”.

ChatGPT released late last year brought the breaking latest news dream one step closer to reality, and OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, released a more powerful version, GPT-4, this week.

The success of Microsoft-backed OpenAI has sparked a race in Silicon Valley as tech giants try to improve their AI tools, but remain wary of chatbots getting off track.

The rise of AI raises questions about whether human jobs are threatened, and it also raises questions about the authenticity of creation, since songs, images, art, etc. are created by software rather than people.

Will humans eschew education and instead rely on software to think for them? Who can be trusted with the task of making AI fair, accurate and adaptable to different countries and cultures?

OpenAI stated that it intends to gradually build breaking latest news for the benefit of all mankind, but also admitted that this software has security flaws.

In an interview with MIT Technology Review, OpenAI chief of science Ilya Sutskever said security is a “process” and the company “would very much like all parties to come up with some kind of process that allows for slower Publishing models with these completely unseen capabilities.”