In the hours following the victory of the World Cup, in Qatar, in Buenos Aires, the citizens took to the streets to celebrate Messi and his companions. And a title arrived 36 years after the one won by Maradona. The joy and emotion drove some fans towards the tip of the obelisk located in the San Nicolas barrio. From a height of 67.5 metres, a boy has accomplished the craziest feat: leaning out of one of the four windows located on the cusp to take a souvenir selfie that he risked paying with his life. According to Wikipedia, that window “can only be reached via a staircase with 206 steps, marked by 7 landings about 8 meters from each other, except for the last one which is 6 meters away”. The Minister of Justice and Security of Buenos Aires, Marcelo D’Alessandro, spoke of “vandalism” and ordered the police to arrest anyone who tries to enter the Obelisk. “We already have several injured due to falls from traffic lights and awnings,” he added.