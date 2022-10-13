The De Rune siblings will return on Tuesday for a new adventure called A Plague Tale: Requiem. Whenever Asobo Studio showcases the game, it impresses us, and our lucky colleague visited Gamescom in August to claim it was one of the best games at the event.

But one effective way to spoil people’s fun is to spoil the game, and now the developers have released an open letter asking us not to do that.

The release of A Plague Tale: Requiem is just around the corner, and we hope you’re all as excited as we are. Due to this reason. We implore you not to spoil the game and allow everyone to enjoy the full story of Requiem “”We have our community at heart, which is why we want you all to respect each other and allow each other to fully experience the game.

The studio also has some tips that might help you avoid spoilers on social media:

“We advise anyone who doesn’t want to be spoiled to mute words like ‘A Plague Tale’, ‘Plague Tale’, ‘Amicia’, ‘Hugo’ etc.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches October 18 on PC, consoles 5, and Xbox Series S/X. There will also be a streaming version for the Switch, and to make things even better, it’s included with Game Pass starting on Day 1.