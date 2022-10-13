Home Health Open day at the Salus Eventi gym in Arezzo
Saturday 15 October the Salus gym of Viale Mecenate in Arezzo organizes the open day dedicated to the legendary 90s, for a day full of events. It starts at 9.30 with the start of the marathon courses, to continue at 15 with a conference held by the doctor Chiara Veroneseassisted by all the nutritionists of the EatBe staff, which will focus on “Comparison of current diets, pros and cons. Scientific review of the literature” (you can also participate by sending an email to [email protected]).

At 16 “Salus Challenge” con prizes up for grabs (first prize 20 days of membership in the gym; second prize 10 days of membership in the gym). At 17 delivery of zaini Salus Limited Edition to the first 50 subscribers.

Only on Saturday, during the open day, registration will cost 43.12 euros per month, with 20 euros as a gift to try the lessons of striding, walking, indoor cycling e ciclex.

There are three rooms dedicated to lessons, where it will also be possible to try your hand at Pilates, Fit & Boxe, Jumping, Trx, Pump, Kangoo, Yoga e Zumba.

All courses will take place both face to face and online.

INFO

[email protected]

0575-454584

0575- 295766

Whatsapp 371 5394866

