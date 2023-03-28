Home Technology ASRock Introduces First Fanless DeskMini Mini PC
ASRock Introduces First Fanless DeskMini Mini PC

ASRock Introduces First Fanless DeskMini Mini PC

ASRock launches the first fanlessDeskMthis—DeskMini 4205,useIntel® Celeron® 4205Uprocessor.DeskMini 4205The fanless design allows the whole machine to achieve zero noise and high efficiency and energy saving performance.Ideal for industrial applications and equipped with dual LAN ports, three display outputs,Supports up to four storage devices.

DeskMini 4205 can connect up to three screens at the same time, which can be applied to digital signage and advertising. With the DisplayPort 1.2 interface, users can enjoy high-quality audio-visual entertainment content at home. As for storage devices, DeskMini 4205 provides two M.2 SSD slots and two 2.5-inch hard disk installation space, making it easy to create a mini data center.

The dual network port design allows users to separate networks or connect different network devices. Not only that, DeskMini 4205 also has a model that supports two COM ports, suitable for barcode readers, projectors, amplifiers, access control card readers, PTZ cameras and other devices, and can meet the needs of various commercial projects.

For more information about ASRock DeskMini 4205 products, please visit ASRock official website:

https://www.asrock.com/nettop/Intel/DeskMini 4205 Series/index.tw.asp

