Three women together are capable of anything. If they have faced a tumor head-on, they have a strength that is unimaginable even for them. The challenge called “Marocco Expedition Women Challenge” it wasn’t superhero stuff, but neither was it for people who feel sorry for themselves: it was a mountain bike raid, along impervious paths between the deserts and mountains of Morocco, from the High Atlas mountain range to the volcanic massif of Jebel Saghro , up to the famous Draa Valley. In all, 460 km. To demonstrate, to themselves before the world, that often the impossible is possible.

Heart, tenacity and spirit of revenge. So three Sardinian women fought and won one of the toughest challenges they’ve ever faced, apart from the disease. At first there were four of them: Daniela Touch, Donatella Always e Paola Zonza managed to leave but, in the last days of preparation, Daniela Valdes he had to give up for personal reasons. They accepted the proposal Social center and, together, they decided to start a long, tiring journey made up of medical visits, workouts, balanced diets. Adequate technical training, combined with meticulous athletic preparation, has allowed them to obtain the green light from the medical-health staff led by Dr. Marco Scorcu, head of Sports Medicine of the Cagliari Assl and health manager of Cagliari Calcio. In Morocco, however, the doctor was present Rita Nonnisbreast surgeon of the Aou of Sassari, while Dr. Claudia Collu was the biologist-nutritionist of the expedition in which the coach took part Anthony Marinol’extreme explorer Maurice Doro e Michele Marongiu: the latter, a fan of ultracycling and a lover of bicycle adventure trips, was the creator of the initiative. He was inspired by the story of Tiziana Garauanother cancer patient, who ideally represents all the 182,000 Italian women who are diagnosed with cancer each year (there are 195,000 new cancer diagnoses among men).