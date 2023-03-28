Home Business Mediolanum continues to grow in Mediobanca: Doris buys 100,000 new shares
Business

Mediolanum continues to grow in Mediobanca: Doris buys 100,000 new shares

by admin
Mediolanum continues to grow in Mediobanca: Doris buys 100,000 new shares

Mediobanca, in view of the new plan and the renewal of the Board of Directors, the shareholders strengthen their positions. Analyses

It’s coming new business plan Of Mediobanca and in the autumn the renewal of the board of directors and the major shareholders strengthen their positions. Last Friday, in fact, Finprog, which is the family finance company Doristaking advantage of the weakness of the institution’s stock Piazzetta Cucciabought 100,000 shares in a series of small transactions Mediobanca you pay an average price of 8.9584 euros each.

It must be remembered that in the safe wallet there is already 0.5% of Mediobanca to which must be added the 3.28% held by the group Mediolanumwith both shares being part as first shareholder of the consultation agreement between some shareholders of the institute of Piazzetta Cuccia which today holds a total of 10.65% of the share capital.

Recently Massimo DorisCEO of Banca Mediolanum and joint shareholder of Finprog with his sister Annalisa, speaking of Alberto NagelCEO of Mediobanca whose mandate will expire in the autumn, said: “Mediobanca is running well so I confirm my absolute confidence”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Resolution 47 of 01/23/2023 - Appointment Director of the Prevention Department at the Social Security Institute

You may also like

Annual Report Observation|

Tesla investigates 50,000 Model Xs for seat belt...

Today the CDM on bills, competition and tenders:...

UniCredit, green light from the ECB for a...

Ukraine, anxiety terrifies even Berlusconi. Silvio makes the...

Synthetic meat: the government prohibits the production but...

Procurement Code, that’s why the Anti-corruption doesn’t like...

Online giant Alibaba plans to split into six...

Sunday 2 April: legislative elections in Finland

Tanks: Bundeswehr Leopards arrived in Ukraine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy