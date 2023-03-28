Mediobanca, in view of the new plan and the renewal of the Board of Directors, the shareholders strengthen their positions. Analyses

It’s coming new business plan Of Mediobanca and in the autumn the renewal of the board of directors and the major shareholders strengthen their positions. Last Friday, in fact, Finprog, which is the family finance company Doristaking advantage of the weakness of the institution’s stock Piazzetta Cucciabought 100,000 shares in a series of small transactions Mediobanca you pay an average price of 8.9584 euros each.

It must be remembered that in the safe wallet there is already 0.5% of Mediobanca to which must be added the 3.28% held by the group Mediolanumwith both shares being part as first shareholder of the consultation agreement between some shareholders of the institute of Piazzetta Cuccia which today holds a total of 10.65% of the share capital.

Recently Massimo DorisCEO of Banca Mediolanum and joint shareholder of Finprog with his sister Annalisa, speaking of Alberto NagelCEO of Mediobanca whose mandate will expire in the autumn, said: “Mediobanca is running well so I confirm my absolute confidence”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

