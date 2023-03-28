At the meeting of the Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti, the decree was approved with measures to support families and businesses against high bills and interventions in favor of the health sector for a total amount of resources allocated in the provision amounting to 4.9 billion euros. The measures to support households and businesses against high energy costs – he specifies – have been redesigned on a quarterly basis taking into account both the trend in energy prices and the objective of promoting energy saving.

The Council of Ministers also approved the bill to ban the production and marketing of synthetic food and feed and the legislative decree on Procurement Code.

In the decree against expensive bills, the government also intervened “on health matters, allocating around 1.1 billion euros in favor of Regions and autonomous Provinces to limit the impact of the payback of medical devices on companies in the sector”. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a note.

HERE ARE THE MEASUREMENTS

5% VAT FOR GAS. For gas – reads the note – the reduction of VAT to 5% and the zeroing of system charges is confirmed for the next quarter (1 April – 30 June 2023). The VAT rate reduced to 5% for district heating and for energy produced with methane gas has also been extended. In view of the reduction in wholesale natural gas prices, the contribution introduced for consumers of up to 5,000 cubic meters is confirmed only for the month of April and will be reduced (equal to 35% of the value applied in the previous quarter).

SOCIAL GOOD. In support of families, the social bonus, the discount on electricity and gas bills for families with Isee up to 15 thousand euros, has been extended until 30 June.

CONTRIBUTION TO HEATING EXPENSES. The novelty introduced with the decree concerns the new energy saving incentive for all citizens, with no income limits, who, starting from 1 October to 31 December 2023, will have a contribution to offset heating costs, whose criteria for assignment will be defined by decree of the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, in consultation with the Minister of Economy and Finance. Furthermore, the Arera will determine the application methods and the amount of the contribution that will be paid, in a fixed amount and differentiated according to the climatic zones.

TAX CREDIT FOR COMPANIES. On the other hand, businesses will be able to continue to benefit until 30 June from the 40% and 45% tax credits if in the first quarter of 2023 they recorded an increase in the price of electricity and gas bills of more than 30% compared to the first quarter of 2023. 2019.

AGRICULTURAL COMPANIES FACILITATION. For the 2022 tax year, agricultural entrepreneurs who produce and sell photovoltaic energy are guaranteed, for the component attributable to the energy sold, a more favorable tax regime based on the lower value between the average sale price of electricity, determined by the ARERA and the value of 120 euro/MWh.

SALUTE. In the decree – reports the Mef – the government also intervened in the field of health, allocating around 1.1 billion euros in favor of Regions and autonomous Provinces to limit the impact of the payback of medical devices on companies in the sector.

TAX. In tax matters, with regard to the deadlines introduced with the budget law, the payment terms of the first installment were rescheduled from 31 March to 31 October 2023 to regularize the violations of a formal nature committed up to 31 October 2022. Respectively extended to 30 September 2023 , as at 31 October 2023 and 30 November 2023 the terms for the payment of the first, second and third installments for the special amendment on the returns validly presented for the current tax period as at 31 December 2021 and previous ones.

PROCUREMENT CODE – In the new Procurement Code there is also a provision defined as “Italy first” which sets award criteria for the percentage value of products originating in Italy or in EU countries. This was announced by MIT which speaks of “safeguarding made in Italy”. “Among the evaluation criteria of the offer, the percentage value of the products originating in Italy or in EU countries, with respect to the total, is foreseen as a reward. A protection for Italian and European supplies from unfair competition from third countries. The contracting authorities can also indicate the material procurement criteria to meet the highest quality standards”.

NO TO SYNTHETIC FOOD – There is a risk of social injustice with synthetic food, in a society where the rich eat well and the poor don’t. There is no persecutory attitude but a strong desire to protect”. This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture Lollobrigida at the press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers which approved the bill to ban synthetic foods. “There is more risk of unemployment – he said – and we want to protect public health“. “It is a law based on the precautionary principle because today there are no scientific studies on the effects of synthetic foods. We reaffirm the highest level of protection of citizens’ health and the safeguarding of our nation’s heritage and our agri-food culture which is based on the Mediterranean diet”, says Health Minister Orazio Schillaci.